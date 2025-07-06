Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Leeds United have been given encouragement that a deal to sign midfielder Anton Stach could be possible as the player is ‘considering’ a move.

Daniel Farke’s side have pressed the accelerator on their transfer business, adding Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw to the ranks at Elland Road.

More signings are expected soon, with Lille left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson rapidly closing in on heading to Leeds.

Farke has been especially keen on doing business in the Bundesliga, in his native Germany, and he is keen on Hoffenheim’s Stach.

Hoffenheim are not enthusiastic about selling the midfielder, but he is one of the few players at the club that could bring in substantial cash.

According to German magazine Kicker, Stach is interesting Leeds, but they are not the only club keen.

Stach is currently not ‘openly flirting with a move’, however he is ‘considering it’.

Hoffenheim have Stach, who is rated as a versatile midfielder, under contract until 2027, meaning this summer may be the moment of maximum value to sell him.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

The Bundesliga club finished just a place above the relegation zone in the Bundesliga last season in what was a poor campaign.

Stach, 26, played in 30 of the club’s 34 league games and was booked a substantial eight times.

The midfielder has never played his club football outside of Germany and counts Mainz, Wolfsburg, Greuther Furth, Jeddeloh and Osnabruck amongst his former clubs.

Stach has been capped by Germany at international level, but not since 2022.

He may hope that playing for a big club such as Leeds in the Premier League could put him back on the radar of the Germany national side, especially with the World Cup on the horizon.