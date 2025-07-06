Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Former Norwegian top flight star Jesper Mathisen is confident that Aune Heggebo will be a hit for West Brom due to his skill set as a striker.

West Brom are keen to add firepower in their attacking department and they have managed to agree to a deal with Norwegian outfit Brann for Heggebo’s signature.

The 23-year-old centre forward came through Brann’s academy system and has scored 51 goals while laying out 14 assists in 146 games for them.

West Brom have agreed a deal in the region of £4.7m to sign Heggebo and he is putting the finishing touches to the move.

Heggebo has been in tremendous form this season, as he has already netted seven goals in 13 league games for Brann.

Mathisen pointed out that Heggebo deserves his chance at West Brom, as he believes that the centre forward has shown how good he is this season for Brann.

The Norwegian is of the opinion that the striker will definitely shine at West Brom due to his aerial ability, physicality and skills in the box.

Team Points 1. Viking 36 2. Brann 27 3. Tromso 25 Current top three in Norwegian top flight

“Heggebo has shown his class this season as well”, Mathisen told Norwegian broadcaster TV2.

“It’s fully deserved that he’s getting a chance in another league.

“With his physicality, aerial ability, and skills in the box, he could become a hit at West Bromwich.

“Of course, it’s sad for Brann to lose one of their biggest profiles, even though they are being very well compensated”.

Some details about the deal are yet to be agreed between West Brom and Brann, but it is suggested that will not pose any problem.

Earlier in the transfer window, West Brom managed to secure a deal for Nat Phillips from Liverpool, beating off competition from several Championship outfits.

The Baggies will be hoping that rookie boss Ryan Mason will be able to guide them to promotion and in order to do so he will need Heggebo show his red hot form in front of goal.