Huddersfield Town boss Lee Grant described Crystal Palace goalkeeper Owen Goodman as an ‘incredibly exciting’ talent and revealed how much hunger he saw during his conversation with the Eagles loan star.

The Essex-born shot-stopper came through Crystal Palace’s academy and is considered a top talent for the future at Selhurst Park.

Goodman has had two League Two loan spells, as he has spent a season each with Colchester United and AFC Wimbledon in the fourth tier.

In the recent campaign, Goodman was on loan at AFC Wimbledon and he caught the eye with his performances as the Dons achieved promotion.

He won the Golden Glove in League Two and now League One outfit Huddersfield Town loaned him in.

Grant is their new boss and he expressed his delight at having the Eagles’ youngster, who he thinks is an ‘incredibly exciting’ talent.

The former goalkeeper stressed that Goodman starting pre-season with Oliver Glasner’s first team is testament to his quality and admits he is impressed with the 21-year-old’s hunger to succeed.

Club Level Colchester United League Two AFC Wimbledon League Two Huddersfield Town League One Owen Goodman’s loan spells

“Owen was a key target for us this summer, and we’re excited to have him join us in good time for the season ahead”, Grant told the Terriers’ media.

“An incredibly exciting young talent, he rightly caught the attention of many with his form and performances last season, so we’re glad that Crystal Palace have shown belief in us to oversee the next stage of his career and development.

“In each discussion I’ve held with him, Owen displayed a hunger to succeed and enthusiasm to contribute to our shared goals in the season to come, with his own ambitions aligned to our own.

“He played a key role in AFC Wimbledon’s successes last season, and wants to push himself to improve further still.

“Starting his pre-season alongside the first team at Crystal Palace tells its own story about how highly he is thought of there, and we look forward to integrating him into our group before the upcoming tour to Austria.”

The 21-year-old was a very important part of AFC Wimbledon’s recent campaign, as he featured in 53 games, clocking close to 5,000 minutes.

It remains to be seen if Goodman will be able to have the same impact with Terriers in the upcoming season as well.

Palace will be watching how he does in League One closely.