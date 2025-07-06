Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

A Brazilian side looking to land one of Tottenham Hotspur‘s stars face a ‘very difficult negotiation’ given the level of interest in the player.

Thomas Frank is expected to continue to put his stamp on the Tottenham squad over the course of the summer after Mathys Tel and Kota Takai were snapped up.

Player departures are expected, with attacker Richarlison heavily linked with a move away from to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He has been linked with the likes of Leeds United and Marseille, but there is also interest in him from Brazilian giants Vasco da Gama.

Negotiations are tipped to be very tough, but Tottenham directors are suggested to have already told Richarlison that he is unlikely to be staying in England this summer.

The talks though are not expected to be easy, with Vasco specialist journalist Fabio Azevedo explaining in a video: “Yesterday, information emerged that the [Tottenham] directors had already told Richarlison that he would not stay in England.

“I spoke to some people in the industry who told me that it is a very difficult negotiation, but Vasco is interested.”

Game Result AZ Alkmaar (H) 1-0 Hoffenheim (A) 2-3 Elfsborg (H) 3-0 Eintracht Frankfurt (H) 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt (A) 0-1 Bodo/Glimt (H) 3-1 Bodo/Glimt (A) 0-2 Manchester United (N) 1-0 Europa League games Richarlison played in

The journalist feels though that what works in Vasco’s favour is that Richarlison knows if he wants to be in the Brazil squad for the World Cup then he will need to be playing on a regular basis.

“It is a very difficult negotiation, especially because Richarlison has a market in Europe, he is under contract, he is not a cheap player, but he knows he needs to play.”

Vasco could well wait until towards the end of the transfer window to pounce if Richarlison has not secured another move, with the idea of a loan which would put him under Carlo Ancelotti’s nose in Brazil likely to appeal.

“Playing for Vasco da Gama would bring him closer to Carlo Ancelotti, for example, if he doesn’t get the move he wants in Europe.

“For him, it would be the best-case scenario.

“His agent thinks it’s very difficult, and within Vasco there is already an idea to bring Richarlison to Rio de Janeiro for a one-year contract, until the World Cup.”

Tottenham splashed £50m to sign Richarlison from Everton, but the Brazilian attacker has not lived up to expectations in north London.

Injury restricted his game time last season, but he did clock over an hour in the Europa League final against Manchester United.