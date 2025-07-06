Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Celtic and Rangers are facing competition from Champions League side Eintracht Frankfurt for the signature of top talent Jesse Derry.

Derry, 18, has decided against signing professional terms at Premier League side Crystal Palace and is heading elsewhere.

Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers have been showing interest in Derry, but the starlet’s agents have been in Germany for talks.

It has been unclear which German side have been chasing Derry, but according to journalist Richard Cawley, it is Eintracht Frankfurt.

Eintracht Frankfurt have Champions League football on the agenda and have gained a reputation for developing players.

They made a big push to sign Jobe Bellingham from Sunderland this summer, but ultimately missed out to Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Derry played for Crystal Palace’s Under-21s side in the Premier League 2 last season and the Eagles wanted to keep him.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Champions) 2023–24 1st (Champions) 2022–23 1st (Champions) 2021–22 1st (Champions) 2020–21 2nd (Runners‑up) Celtic’s last five league finishes

A fresh deal was put on the table for Derry, but it is one he snubbed.

Eintracht Frankfurt have seen an opportunity to scoop up an England Under-19 international and are pushing.

It is unclear whether Celtic and Rangers are still in the race for Derry and if they are, how realistic their chances of getting him now are.

Both clubs are in the Champions League qualifiers, however if Eintracht Frankfurt can demonstrate a clear pathway to playing Bundesliga football, Derry is sure to find that to be hugely tempting.

Eintracht Frankfurt managed to finish in third spot in the Bundesliga last season, despite selling Omar Marmoush to Manchester City in the winter transfer window for big money.