Besiktas are prepared to hand Tottenham Hotspur target Kyle Walker-Peters a multi-million signing on fee if he heads to Istanbul and are ‘ahead of the English clubs’.
The full-back’s contract at Southampton has expired and he has left St Mary’s.
Walker-Peters is able to move as a free agent and is an attractive target for a number of clubs, with Spurs widely suggested to be keen to take him back to north London.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Besiktas though are making a big play for Walker-Peters and they are prepared to give him a major bonus just for signing on the dotted line.
According to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Walker-Peters has been offered €2m as a signing-on bonus by Besiktas.
The Istanbul side are ‘ahead of the English clubs’ in the chase, with Walker-Peters being ‘very positive’ about the move.
Walker-Peters has asked Besiktas for time as he assesses the proposals he has on his table, with the Turkish side’s suggested to be the best of them.
|Game
|Result
|Arsenal (A)
|3-1
|Leicester City (H)
|2-3
|Wolves (A)
|2-0
|Brighton (A)
|1-1
|Brentford (H)
|0-5
|Nottingham Forest (A)
|3-2
It is unclear if Tottenham have put an offer on the full-back’s table and if they have how it stacks up against Besiktas’ proposal.
At the age of 28, Walker-Peters will be determined to make sure his next move is the right one, both financially and from a sporting point of view.
The deal could prove to be his last big contract in the game and if Besiktas’ terms are the best that will be a major draw for the defender.
He made 33 appearances for Southampton in the Premier League over the course of their doomed campaign last season.
For Spurs, Walker-Peters enjoyed 24 senior team outings and it remains to be seen if he will be adding to that when next season begins.