Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Besiktas are prepared to hand Tottenham Hotspur target Kyle Walker-Peters a multi-million signing on fee if he heads to Istanbul and are ‘ahead of the English clubs’.

The full-back’s contract at Southampton has expired and he has left St Mary’s.

Walker-Peters is able to move as a free agent and is an attractive target for a number of clubs, with Spurs widely suggested to be keen to take him back to north London.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Besiktas though are making a big play for Walker-Peters and they are prepared to give him a major bonus just for signing on the dotted line.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Walker-Peters has been offered €2m as a signing-on bonus by Besiktas.

The Istanbul side are ‘ahead of the English clubs’ in the chase, with Walker-Peters being ‘very positive’ about the move.

Walker-Peters has asked Besiktas for time as he assesses the proposals he has on his table, with the Turkish side’s suggested to be the best of them.

Game Result Arsenal (A) 3-1 Leicester City (H) 2-3 Wolves (A) 2-0 Brighton (A) 1-1 Brentford (H) 0-5 Nottingham Forest (A) 3-2 Kyle Walker-Peters’ bookings last season

It is unclear if Tottenham have put an offer on the full-back’s table and if they have how it stacks up against Besiktas’ proposal.

At the age of 28, Walker-Peters will be determined to make sure his next move is the right one, both financially and from a sporting point of view.

The deal could prove to be his last big contract in the game and if Besiktas’ terms are the best that will be a major draw for the defender.

He made 33 appearances for Southampton in the Premier League over the course of their doomed campaign last season.

For Spurs, Walker-Peters enjoyed 24 senior team outings and it remains to be seen if he will be adding to that when next season begins.