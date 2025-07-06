Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Crystal Palace and Liverpool are ‘so far apart’ in their respective valuations of centre-back Marc Guehi.

The England defender is inside the final 12 months of his contract at Selhurst Park and could move on for free next summer.

Liverpool are Guehi’s preferred option this summer and the Reds would like to snap him up, with Jarell Quansah having gone out of the door.

The Reds though are determined not to overpay for Guehi due to his contractual situation.

Palace are claimed to want at least £45m to do business, but Liverpool believe the price should be lower.

And, according to journalist Alan Nixon, the two clubs are ‘so far apart’ in their valuations of Guehi.

There remains many weeks left in the transfer window for the situation to change, but Liverpool have a pressing need to sign a centre-back.

Player To Fee Michael Olise Bayern Munich £50.8m Aaron Wan‑Bissaka Manchester United £45m Joachim Andersen Fulham £30m Yannick Bolasie Everton £25m Alexander Sorloth RB Leipzig £17.6m Crystal Palace’s top 5 record sales

That may well only increase as Ibrahima Konate is into the final year of his contract and Liverpool could sell him if he does not pen an extension.

Guehi made 34 appearances in the Premier League for Crystal Palace over the course of last season and losing him would be a blow for the Eagles.

If Palace do not show flexibility on an asking price though, they run the very real risk that the 24-year-old will depart Selhurst Park on a free transfer next summer.

It would also lessen the budget to buy an eventual replacement.

Oliver Glasner’s other centre-back options at the club are Maxence Lacroix, Chadi Riad and Chris Richards.

The Eagles are moving to bring in Borna Sosa, a left-back, from Ajax, while Sporting Lisbon centre-back Ousmane Diomande is also of interest to the club this summer.