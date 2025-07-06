Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Borna Sosa ‘will almost certainly’ continue his career in the Premier League with Crystal Palace.

The left-back is on the books at Dutch giants Ajax and Crystal Palace are making a determined push to bring him to Selhurst Park.

Palace are now closing in on reaching an agreement with Ajax for the signature of the 27-year-old.

According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Sosa ‘will almost certainly’ continue his career in the Premier League at Palace.

Crystal Palace made an opening bid for Sosa on Friday and then continued discussions with Ajax over a deal.

Ajax are keen to move him on after he flopped following his €8m arrival from German side Stuttgart and also banked a pay rise following the club’s qualification for the Champions League.

Crystal Palace are likely to be paying €4m plus bonuses for Sosa.

Player From Fee Christian Benteke Liverpool £32m Eddie Nketiah Arsenal £30m Mamadou Sakho Liverpool £26m Marc Guehi Chelsea £20.5m Cheick Doucoure RC Lens £19.8m Crystal Palace's top 5 record transfers

He spent last season on loan in Serie A at Torino, who had an option to buy included in the deal, but which they did not trigger after he struggled to make a big impression in Italy.

Sosa is on generous terms at Ajax and that ranks as another reason the Dutch giants are keen to move him on.

Crystal Palace won the FA Cup last season and Eagles boss Oliver Glasner is well aware of what Sosa can do, having seen him up close in German football.

Sosa, surplus to requirements at Ajax under new boss John Heitinga, has been training separately from the first team and now his time at the Dutch giants looks to be coming to an end soon.

Following disappointing stints at Ajax and Torino, Glasner looks to be banking that he can get the Croatia international’s career back on track in England.