Sunderland could make a move for Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and it ‘may happen as a loan’, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Black Cats are hunting a new goalkeeper and were making a serious move for Polish shot-stopper Marcin Bulka.

They were hopeful that a deal with Bulka could be pushed over the line and even agreed a fee with Nice for his signature.

Bulka though snubbed a move to the Stadium of Light after an approach from Saudi side Neom, which will see him earn €10m a year in the Kingdom.

Now Sunderland are looking at other options and Wolves custodian Johnstone is on the list.

While Sunderland have been eyeing splashing the cash on a goalkeeper, Johnstone would likely become a much cheaper option.

And it is suggested that the move ‘may happen as a loan’ due to Johnstone still having three years left on his Molineux deal.

Game Result Nottingham Forest (A) 1-1 Newcastle United (H) 1-2 Aston Villa (A) 3-1 Liverpool (H) 1-2 Brentford (A) 5-3 West Ham (A) 2-1 Ipswich Town (H) 1-2 Sam Johnstone’s Premier League appearances last season

Johnstone has lost his spot between the sticks at Wolves and made just seven Premier League appearances last season.

He failed to keep a clean sheet in any of those games and conceded a whopping 17 goals in the process.

Sunderland would be getting a goalkeeper who knows his way around the Premier League in the shape of Johnstone, who has 73 outings in the division to his name.

He would compete with Anthony Patterson between the sticks at the Stadium of Light.

Patterson, 25, made a total of 45 appearances for Sunderland over the course of last season and kept 14 clean sheets as the Black Cats won promotion up to the Premier League.