West Brom are interested in Preston North End midfielder Ali McCann, but a move is suggested to look ‘unlikely’, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Baggies are embarking upon a new era under rookie boss Ryan Mason and are trying to back him in the transfer market.

They have already forked out to bring in Nat Phillips from Liverpool on a permanent deal, following the centre-back’s loan spell at Derby County last season.

More arrivals are likely and they are firm admirers of Preston midfielder McCann, who played in both Championship meetings with them last season.

Preston want to hand McCann a fresh contract to make sure they keep hold of him and the Northern Ireland international is happy to continue at Deepdale.

And while West Brom are admirers, it is suggested they are ‘unlikely to find the money’ needed to buy him, regardless of whether he pens a fresh deal or not.

The former St Johnstone man now has 119 appearances in the Championship to his name and is a key man for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

Team Oxford United Millwall Burnley Bristol City Derby County Sheffield Wednesday Cardiff City Hull City West Brom Teams Ali McCann was booked against last season

He missed the final two months of last season with injury and in his absence, Preston struggled hugely.

They won just one of their last eleven Championship matches without midfielder McCann in the side.

He is fit again though, having played for Northern Ireland in an international friendly in June, against Denmark.

Not having to worry about West Brom coming in for McCann will be a boost for Preston as they look to make sure they stay well away from the drop zone next season and start to look up in the Championship table.