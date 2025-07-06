Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

West Ham United have sat down with goalkeeper Zion Suzuki via his agent and spoken to him about a potential move to the London Stadium.

The Hammers are looking to bring in another goalkeeper amid Lukasz Fabianski departing at the end of his contract.

They have been linked with a number of options across Europe, including Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu, who they scouted last season.

Parma shot-stopper Suzuki is also of interest to West Ham and they have taken steps towards potentially signing him.

The Hammers have sat down with the goalkeeper via his agent, according to ExWHUEmployee, and spoken to him about a move.

The London Stadium side have not had a bid accepted by Parma for the goalkeeper and they have also not agreed personal terms with him.

Suzuki only missed out game in Serie A for Parma last season, due to a suspension after being sent off against Napoli.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

It was a tough campaign for the goalkeeper, with Parma battling against the drop, and he only managed to keep eight clean sheets.

Parma managed to finish 16th and five points clear of the drop zone.

Suzuki is a Japan international and is sure to want to be playing regular first team football given next season will be held in a World Cup year.

The Parma goalkeeper would be competing with Alphonse Areola for the spot between the sticks under Graham Potter next term.

West Ham are due to play Swiss side Grasshopper on 19th July before then heading to the United States to take part in the Premier League Summer Series, which will see meetings with Manchester United, Everton and Bournemouth.

The Hammers’ final friendly comes at home to Lille on 9th August and it remains to be seen if Suzuki will be between the sticks for them in that game.