Stu Forster/Getty Images

Celtic have currently been outbid by a Ligue 1 side for the signature of Rapid Vienna winger Isak Jansson.

With Nicolas Kuhn being sold to Italian Serie A outfit Como, the Bhoys are keen to bring in a replacement and are fishing in the same pool they found the German in.

Celtic have gone back to Kuhn’s former club Rapid Vienna in an attempt to sign Jansson and a bid of between £2m and £3m has been made.

However, according to journalist Mark Hendry, an unnamed Ligue 1 side have gone in with an offer above £3.4m.

That would make the offer more than Celtic’s.

Jansson has been training with his Rapid Vienna team-mates and as such, no move away from the Austrian side looks imminent.

Rapid Vienna are due to kick off their season by taking part in the Conference League qualifiers, with the opening game happening towards the end of this month.

Player From Fee Arne Engels FC Augsburg £11m Adam Idah Norwich City £9.5m Odsonne Edouard Paris Saint‑Germain £9m Jota Rennes £9m Christopher Jullien Toulouse £7m Celtic F.C.’s top 5 record transfers

The Austrian side are likely to want to know what is happening with Jansson before then.

Jansson was snapped up by Rapid Vienna from Spanish side Cartagena, who had picked him up from Swedish outfit Kalmar.

The Swedish winger has yet to be capped by his national team and a move to a higher profile club could help him to make the case for inclusion next season.

Jansson, 23, made 33 appearances for Rapid Vienna over the course of last season, scoring nine times and providing six assists.

The Austrian side have him under contract until the summer of 2028 and it is unclear just what price they are looking for in order to sell him.