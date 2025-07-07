Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic are still interested in ex-Aberdeen star Bojan Miovski, but they are ‘still far’ from meeting Girona’s asking price, amid competition now from the Bundesliga.

The Bhoys are light in the attacking department after the departure of Kyogo Furuhashi in the winter transfer window and they have yet to bring in a replacement to strengthen the centre forward area.

Signing a striker is high on Celtic’s agenda this summer and they had their eyes on Brondby’s Mathias Kvistgaarden, but they are set to miss out on him as he is close to a move to Norwich City.

Celtic have been linked with a move for former Aberdeen star Miovski, who is currently at Spanish side Girona and experienced an underwhelming campaign with them last season.

The 28-year-old spent two brilliant seasons with Aberdeen before moving to Spain to join Girona last summer and scored two times in 17 league outings.

Celtic showed interest in the player early in the summer window, but there are now several other clubs looking to secure his signature, particularly from the Bundesliga.

German outfit Freiburg and newly promoted Bundesliga outfit Hamburg are interested in Macedonian international Miovski, for whom Girona want a fee in the region of €7m.

Competition Details La Liga 17 apps, 2 goals, 2 assists Champions League 4 apps Copa del Rey 1 app, 2 goals Bojan Miovski at Girona last season

According to Spanish journalist Ivan Quiros, Celtic are still among interested parties, but their offer for Miovski is ‘still far’ from the valuation of Girona.

Boss Brendan Rodgers will be keen on continuing Celtic’s dominance in the Scottish Premiership, while encouraging progress in the Champions League will need to be built upon.

The Glasgow giants are set to lose Nicolas Khun, who performed brilliantly last season, to Italian outfit Como and Miovski, with his experience of Scottish football, could be a good addition to the squad.

Miovski scored 44 times while laying on seven assists for Aberdeen in 98 games for them and now it remains to be seen whether Celtic will be willing to splash the cash to snatch him from Girona this summer.