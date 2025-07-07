Stu Forster/Getty Images

Atalanta are ‘holding off’ Newcastle United‘s advanced for their highly rated defender Giorgio Scalvini, as they are determined to keep him at the club.

The 21-year-old defender came through Atalanta’s academy system and he has already made 107 senior appearances for the Bergamo outfit.

Scalvini is highly rated by the Atalanta hierarchy, having been compared to Inter stalwart Alessandro Bastoni.

When fit, he is a regular in their starting line-up and made 33 league appearances in the 2023/24 season.

He has caught the attention of Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe, who wants to add a centre-back this summer to beef up the department.

The Magpies are not the only English outfit interested in Scalvini, as London giants Arsenal and Chelsea are his admirers.

He is also very much liked by Napoli boss Antonio Conte, who is building a squad to deal with challenges in the Champions League next season.

Newcastle though appear to be pushing to take Scalvini to Tyneside but, according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Tutto Mercato), Atalanta are ‘holding off’ the Magpies.

Season Appearances 2021-2022 21 2022-2023 34 2023-2024 44 2024-2025 8 Giorgio Scalvini's appearances by season

The 21-year-old defender is in Ivan Juric’s long-term plans for the club and they will not let him go, as they have a €50m valuation slapped on his head.

Scalvini has featured eight times for the Italian national team already and in the 2023/24 season helped the club win the Europa League trophy.

He only made eight appearances for Atalanta last season in all competitions, as his campaign was marred with injuries.

The centre-back will be keen to get back on the field and perform regularly to get into Italy’s 2026 World Cup squad.

Newcastle face having to dig deep into their pockets if they are to come up with an offer which focuses minds at Atalanta this summer.