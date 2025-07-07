Julian Finney/Getty Images

Crystal Palace are giving a medical to Ajax defender Borna Sosa after agreeing a fee for his services with the Dutch side.

The Eagles accelerated in talks with Ajax over the course of the weekend and a deal worth €4m has been agreed to take him to Selhurst Park.

Now Crystal Palace are wasting no time in getting the transfer over the line and, according to journalist Rahman Osman, he is having his medical.

The Croatia international will be wanting to come through the checks without an issue and then put pen to paper on a contract.

Sosa was on loan in Italy at Torino last season but did not do enough to convince the Serie A club to keep him permanently.

He made 19 Serie A appearances for Torino, but was unable to contribute to the club’s attacking numbers.

An ankle injury saw Sosa miss the final chunk of games of the season for Torino and Crystal Palace will be looking to make sure that has healed properly.

Manager Time at Club Oliver Glasner February 2024 – present Roy Hodgson March 2023 – February 2024 Patrick Vieira July 2021 – March 2023 Frank de Boer June 2017 – September 2017 Sam Allardyce December 2016 – May 2017 Last five permanent Crystal Palace managers

Earlier in his career, Sosa was linked with a move to the Premier League but eventually ended up joining Ajax from Stuttgart.

Ajax paid €8m to sign the left-back and will be making a loss to offload him to the Eagles.

Crystal Palace are continuing to wait to see if they will be able to play in the Europa League next season, but that has not played into Sosa’s decision to join.

In the 2022/23 campaign, at Stuttgart, Sosa went through a red hot run of providing five assists in seven consecutive Bundesliga appearances and Oliver Glasner will want to see him get back to that form.