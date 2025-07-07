Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Newly-promoted Premier League side Sunderland have joined the race to sign Marseille and Real Sociedad transfer target Nayef Aguerd, having ‘fallen under his spell’.

Since his move from Rennes to West Ham United, the Morocco international has found life tough in the Premier League, suffering from multiple injury issues.

He was loaned out to Spanish club Real Sociedad last term where he managed to enjoy a relatively good spell, ending the season with 36 appearances overall.

With his stint in Spain having ended, Aguerd is now back in England, awaiting clarity on his future and he will not be short of options.

He has multiple clubs hot on his heels, among whom are Real Sociedad as well and French outfit Marseille.

Interest is also arriving from the Italian shores where AC Milan and Roma are keeping a close eye on the situation regarding the Hammers centre-back.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, a new name has been added to that list in the form of Sunderland, who have ‘taken the temperature’.

Manager Time at Club Regis Le Bris July 2024 – present Michael Beale December 2023 –February 2024 Tony Mowbray August 2022 – December 2023 Alex Neil February 2022 – August 2022 Lee Johnson December 2020 – January 2022 Last five permanent Sunderland managers

Following their promotion from the Championship last season, the Black Cats are showing ambition in the transfer market.

They have already broken their transfer records twice with the signings of Enzo Le Fee and Habib Diarra.

They have, it is suggested, ‘fallen under his spell’ and now want to see him at the Stadium of Light next season.

It is unclear though whether the West Ham man will be won over by the project at Sunderland and whether the Hammers would sell him to Premier League rivals.

Aguerd having struggled to shine in English football may want to be completely convinced before he agrees to sign for Sunderland.