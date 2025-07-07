Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have made an offer to Tottenham Hotspur target Kyle Walker-Peters, and have made ‘significant’ development as well.

The former England international left Southampton this month after his five-year spell with Saints.

Walker-Peters is set to start a new journey and a host of clubs around Europe are interested in securing his services.

He has a very versatile profile as he can play as a right-back and a left-back; the 28-year-old can also do a job a bit further forward.

Spurs are interested in bringing back Walker-Peters this summer on a free deal, but other clubs are making progress for him.

According to Turkish journalist Salim Manav, Fenerbahce have submitted an offer to the English right-back.

Former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho sees the Spurs target a perfect player for him and it has been suggested that the Canaries have made ‘significant progress’ for him.

Person Position Jose Mourinho Manager Salvatore Foti Assistant Luca Fatiga Assistant Zeki Murat Gole Assistant Ricardo Formosinho Analyst Fenerbahce’s key coaching staff

Another Super Lig side in the shape of Besiktas have also made an offer to him, and he is looking at the proposal positively as well.

Despite all the offers, though, the former Spurs man is yet to make up his mind regarding his future.

Fenerbahce will be playing in the Champions League qualifiers and Mourinho’s involvement in talks could lure him away from England.

If Spurs do have serious designs on re-signing their former player then they will likely have to pick up the pace soon.

Walker-Peters has 24 senior appearances for Spurs to his name, and it remains to be seen if he will be going back to Tottenham this summer, or if one of the interested teams from the Super Lig will secure his services.