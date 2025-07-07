Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are one of the clubs interested in Anis Hadj Moussa, but Feyenoord boss Robin van Persie has ‘informed his management’ that the player must not be sold.

Spurs have landed just youngster Kota Takai, as well as making loan deals permanent for Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso this summer.

Thomas Frank has been chosen to lead the north London side from the upcoming season, despite Ange Postecoglou delivering them the Europa League trophy.

They have been looking to add right-sided wide players, as Frank tried to bring Bryan Mbeumo, who wants to go to Manchester United.

West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus is also one of their top targets this summer and they have already had a significant bid rejected by the London Stadium outfit.

Even though Kudus is capable of playing as a right-winger, they are looking at more options for that position.

According to Africa Foot, Tottenham Hotspur are one of the European clubs who are interested in Feyenoord’s Hadj Moussa.

Club Years Lens 2021-2022 Olympic Charleroi 2022-2023 Patro Eisden 2023-2024 Vitesse (loan) 2024 Feyenoord 2024- Anis Hadj Moussa’s career history

Ligue 1 side Lille and Portuguese giants Benfica are also keen, but Feyenoord are not looking to sell the Algeria attacker.

Van Persie’s side will be playing Champions League qualifiers and he considers the 23-year-old a vital part of his side.

Van Persie has ‘informed his management’ that he is counting heavily on Hadj Moussa for the upcoming season.

And if Feyenoord sell over the head of Van Persie, that would likely greatly anger the coach.

Hadj Moussa joined the Dutch side from Belgian outfit Patro Eisden last summer and contributed to 16 goals directly in 43 games.

Now it remains to be seen if Spurs, who are able to offer Champions League football, will make an approach for the Algerian later in the window.