Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Newcastle United are rapidly closing in on the signature of Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga with ‘just a medical’ now to go, according to journalist Luke Edwards.

Eddie Howe’s side have been chasing the Forest winger in recent weeks, but talks over a deal have proven to be tough.

Now a breakthrough has been made and a deal has been agreed for the former Manchester United wide-man to make his way to St James’ Park.

With a fee agreed between the two clubs, now Elanga must put the finishing touches to the move and it is suggested there is now ‘just a medical’ to go before the transfer can be finalised.

The winger will add to Howe’s options in the final third and end the lengthy wait to sign a winger, with Newcastle also having wanted to land one in the transfer window last summer.

Miguel Almiron was allowed to leave the club in the winter transfer window and no replacement was signed, reducing Howe’s options on the flank.

Now Elanga is set to come in and hand the Magpies boss another attacking weapon in the final third.

Club Years Manchester United 2021-2023 Nottingham Forest 2023- Anthony Elanga’s career history

A Sweden international, he also already has a good understanding with top Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

Newcastle suffered recent disappointment when they were snubbed by Joao Pedro, with the attacker plumping for Chelsea ahead of the Magpies.

Landing Elanga will go some way towards making up for that and the 23-year-old will also get a full pre-season under Howe.

Elanga came through the youth ranks at Manchester United, but was sold to Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2023.

With the deal estimated to be worth around £55m, Forest will make a big profit on the £15m they paid to Manchester United for the Swede.

He helped Nottingham Forest to secure European football in the coming campaign.