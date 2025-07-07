Alex Grimm/Getty Images
Leeds United have ‘made contact’ to sign Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach, but they have not made an official offer yet.
After a brief lull, the Whites have started to show a flurry of activity in the transfer market with multiple options being explored.
They have already signed Jaka Bijol from Udinese, Sebastiaan Bornauw from Wolfsburg and Lukas Nmecha on a free transfer.
Work is now being done to sign Gabriel Gudmundsson from Lille to replace Junior Firpo in the left-back position.
Yet another move is now on the cards for German defensive midfielder Stach, a player they have been showing interest in.
Stach is not pushing to leave Hoffenheim this summer, but he is willing to consider a move away from the club.
There are also clubs other than Leeds who are interested in the midfielder.
Now, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Leeds have made contact over a possible move.
However, they have not put in any official offer for 26-year-old Stach to Hoffenheim as things stand.
A deal looks possible for Stach, who still has two years to run in his current contract with the German club, if Hoffenheim are presented with a big enough offer.
He has been with Hoffenheim since the summer of 2023 and has managed 71 appearances for them.
Hoffenheim are keen to raise money and Stach is a sellable asset, who would bring in a substantial fee.
Leeds boss Daniel Farke has been keen to do business in his native Germany and Stach could be another addition soon.