Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Leeds United have ‘made contact’ to sign Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach, but they have not made an official offer yet.

After a brief lull, the Whites have started to show a flurry of activity in the transfer market with multiple options being explored.

They have already signed Jaka Bijol from Udinese, Sebastiaan Bornauw from Wolfsburg and Lukas Nmecha on a free transfer.

Work is now being done to sign Gabriel Gudmundsson from Lille to replace Junior Firpo in the left-back position.

Yet another move is now on the cards for German defensive midfielder Stach, a player they have been showing interest in.

Stach is not pushing to leave Hoffenheim this summer, but he is willing to consider a move away from the club.

There are also clubs other than Leeds who are interested in the midfielder.

Player Ethan Ampadu Brenden Aaronson Ao Tanaka Ilia Gruev Lukas Nmecha Sebastiaan Bornauw Players at Leeds United who have played in Germany

Now, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Leeds have made contact over a possible move.

However, they have not put in any official offer for 26-year-old Stach to Hoffenheim as things stand.

A deal looks possible for Stach, who still has two years to run in his current contract with the German club, if Hoffenheim are presented with a big enough offer.

He has been with Hoffenheim since the summer of 2023 and has managed 71 appearances for them.

Hoffenheim are keen to raise money and Stach is a sellable asset, who would bring in a substantial fee.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke has been keen to do business in his native Germany and Stach could be another addition soon.