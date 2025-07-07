Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Leeds United are close to the limit as to how far they will go in terms of a fee to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff, according to The Athletic.

Daniel Farke wants to boost his midfield options and Leeds have been looking at a number of potential signings to bring to Elland Road.

They have been in touch with German Bundesliga club Hoffenheim over Anton Stach, but are yet to submit an offer.

Leeds have gone further than that for Longstaff, with now a third offer put on Newcastle’s table for consideration.

The bid is £10m plus a further £2m in add-ons and it is suggested that it is close to the limit of how much Leeds are prepared to pay.

If Newcastle do not accept the offer then Leeds are prepared to turn to another target and abandon a swoop for Longstaff this summer.

Newcastle though could have extra incentive to do a deal now as they are set to sign Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest.

Result Number Wins 1 Draws 2 Losses 1 Sean Longstaff’s record vs Leeds United

A fee has been agreed with Nottingham Forest for the winger, who will need to undergo his medical checks, and selling Longstaff to Leeds would bring in some cash.

It would also though deprive Eddie Howe of a reliable midfield option, even though he has struggled to command game time.

Longstaff has moved inside the final 12 months of his contract at St James’ Park, another consideration.

The midfielder is a product of Newcastle’s youth set-up and had loan spells with Kilmarnock and Blackpool before breaking through at the club.

All eyes are now on whether Newcastle will accept the bid on the table from Leeds in the knowledge that squeezing any more extra cash out of the Whites for Longstaff looks unlikely.