Leeds United are landing 17-year-old talent Jayden Lienou from Manchester City, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Daniel Farke’s side have been focusing on boosting their first team squad with the additions of Jaka Bijol, Lukas Nmecha and Sebastiaan Bornauw.

The club though are determined to make sure they have top talents coming through the pipeline in future years.

That has led Leeds to strike a deal for under £500,000 for the signature of teen talent Leinou.

He will join Leeds from Manchester City and will be slotted into the club’s Under-21s side, which will see him play in the Premier League 2.

Leinou operates as a left-back and will have been won over by the clear pathway Leeds will have presented into the first team.

He is a Wales Under-19s international, being heavily involved with the country on the international stage, and joined Manchester City in 2024 from Everton.

Level Wales U15s Wales U16s Wales U17s Wales U18s Wales U19s Jayden Lienou for Wales

It is unclear exactly whether the agreement Leeds have struck with Manchester City for the Welshman also contains any add-ons.

Leeds are no strangers to signing young players from the Cityzens and did grab midfielder Darko Gyabi when Kalvin Phillips went the other way.

Gyabi spent last season on loan at Plymouth Argyle in the Championship and it remains to be seen what his future looks like at Elland Road.

Leeds United Under-21s finished in 17th spot in the Premier League 2 last season, just missing out on the end of season playoffs.

Lienou will be looking to slot into the side as soon as possible and help them to secure a spot in the playoffs in next season’s campaign.

Styled as an attacking full-back, Leinou will also bid to catch Farke’s eye in training to be ready for any opportunities.