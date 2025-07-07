Stu Forster/Getty Images

Middlesbrough chiefs are currently in the Netherlands to meet Birmingham City target Sontje Hansen, as they make moves to sign the Dutch winger.

Blues are making big strides in the transfer window already as they aim to achieve back-to-back promotions.

They have been targeting forwards they want to bring in to help Chris Davies have a brilliant season in the Championship and they have signed Kyogo Furuhashi.

Birmingham still have other targets in mind and NEC Nijmegen’s Sontjen is a player they have shown interest in.

However, it looks like Blues are set to miss out on the Netherlands Under-21 star as a fellow Championship side are advancing for him.

According to Italian journalist Lorenzo Lepore, Middlesbrough are making rapid progress to sign the Eredivisie forward.

The deal is currently moving forward well, as he is Middlesbrough’s top target this summer.

Signing Signed from Kyogo Furuhashi Rennes Taylor Gardner-Hickman Bristol City Bright Osayi-Samuel Fenerbahce Tommy Doyle Wolves James Beadle Brighton Demarai Gray Al-Ettifaq Kanya Fujimoto Gil Vicente Phil Neumann Hannover Birmingham City’s signings so far

Middlesbrough’s club officials have travelled to Holland to meet the player in the hope of securing his signature as soon as possible.

Michael Carrick was sacked as Middlesbrough boss, with Boro looking to go up, and the club hierarchy hope that Rob Edwards will take them to the promised land of the Premier League.

Hansen came through Ajax’s youth system and has not played outside Netherlands so far in his career.

The Dutch Under-21 winger scored seven goals and provided four assists in the recent season, making 34 appearances in the process.

Middlesbrough’s pre-season starts against Mansfield Town on 19th July and Edwards will hope to have Hansen available by that time.