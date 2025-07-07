Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Watford are facing competition for striker target Alexandre Mendy, as Caen are now in talks with Montpellier over a potential move.

The Hornets are looking to give promotion a solid go again in the upcoming Championship season, as they fell short in their recent campaign.

Former Real Valladolid boss Paulo Pezzolano has been chosen as the man to lead the project forward, replacing Tom Cleverley.

Gino Pozzo is giving his backing to the new Hornets boss as the likes of Hector Kyprianou, Nathan Baxter and Marc Bola have already been added to strengthen the squad.

They are also closing in on Ligue 1 club Metz winger Pape Diallo, but he is not their only target in France.

Caen’s 31-year-old forward Mendy is a top target for them, but a Ligue 2 club are genuinely interested in the Guinea-Bissau striker.

According to French journalist Josue Casse, recently-relegated side Montpellier are currently in negotiations with Caen, who got relegated to the French third-tier, to reach an agreement with the club.

Result Competition Bastia 2-1 Caen Ligue 2 Caen 1-1 Red Star Ligue 2 Lorient 4-0 Caen Ligue 2 Caen’s last three results

Mendy has never played outside France in his career so far and he may prefer to stay in France as he is showing interest in Montpellier’s project at the moment.

Watford have held talks with the player’s entourage, but the English side are yet to make an offer for the striker.

The 31-year-old frontman has 75 goals in 175 games for Caen, and currently he is in his last year of contract.

The Hornets must convince the player as soon as possible to join their project, or he will end up staying in France.

Sunderland chased Mendy last summer, but Caen would not sell him.