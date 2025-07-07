Michael Steele/Getty Images

Scottish giants Rangers have now agreed a swoop to sign defender Nasser Djiga on a loan deal from Premier League side Wolves.

The centre-back only joined Wolves in the winter transfer window from Red Star Belgrade, but he struggled to make any kind of impact and regularly found himself on the sidelines.

Vitor Pereira has been open to offloading him this summer and it recently emerged that Rangers were making a move for him.

Now, according to journalist Liam Keen, the ‘move is agreed’ and ‘set to go through’.

Djiga will be joining Russell Martin’s side on a loan deal to add to Rangers’ central defensive options.

After a poor spell at Wolves during the second half of last season, Djiga will want to try to get his career back on track at Rangers.

That is, in many ways, similar to the situation of another player Rangers have signed on loan in the shape of Max Aarons.

Manager Time at Club Russell Martin June 2025 – present Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Giovanni van Bronckhorst November 2021 – November 2022 Steven Gerrard June 2018 – November 2021 Last five permanent Rangers managers

Aarons, on loan from Bournemouth, has also lost his way and had a hugely forgettable spell on loan at Spanish side Valencia during the second half of last season.

Rangers will now be looking for both Aarons and Djiga to make a positive impact in the Scottish Premiership.

The Gers, under Martin, are trying to close the gap on rivals Celtic and a good start is likely to be essential.

For many Rangers fans, the choice of Martin, sacked last season by Southampton after a disastrous Premier League spell, did not go down well.

Rangers kicked off their pre-season preparations at the weekend by playing out a 2-2 draw at home to Belgian outfit Club Brugge.

Martin has a crucial Champions League qualifier against Panathinaikos later this month and will be desperate not to see his side fall at the first hurdle.