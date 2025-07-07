Michael Regan/Getty Images

Brazilian side Palmeiras have ‘agreed [a] deal’ to snap up Nottingham Forest winger Ramon Sosa, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Sosa was signed by Forest last summer following a lengthy pursuit, with a deal done with Argentina outfit Talleres.

There had been some anger on Talleres’ part as they felt that Nottingham Forest changed the terms of the deal after it had been agreed, but the switch eventually went through.

Sosa has struggled to shine in English football though and is now cutting short his spell after just a year at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest have accepted an offer from Brazilian side Palmeiras of around £10.3m.

Now Palmeiras will progress with the formal steps needed to get the transfer over the line and bring Sosa back to South America.

The 25-year-old Paraguayan made 19 appearances in the Premier League for Forest, spanning just 280 minutes of action.

Season Position 2024–25 7th (Premier League) 2023–24 17th (Premier League) 2022–23 16th (Premier League) 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 17th (Championship) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

He scored early in the campaign last season, his only goal, in a 2-2 draw away at Brighton.

Sosa did not kick on though and now Nottingham Forest have decided to cut their losses and sell him.

The Tricky Trees will roughly get their money back from Sosa’s exit and the winger will now be looking to hit the ground running in Brazil.

Palmeiras were in action at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States this summer, but saw their run in the tournament ended by a 2-1 loss against Chelsea.

They are now preparing to return to action in the Brazilian league, with a game against Mirassol set for later this month.

It remains to be seen if they will be able to name Sosa in the matchday squad for that game.