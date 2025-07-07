George Wood/Getty Images

Juventus ‘await offers’ from the Premier League for Leeds United transfer target Douglas Luiz, who they remain keen to offload.

The Brazilian central midfielder was sold to Juventus just last summer by an Aston Villa side under PSR pressures.

Villa were not keen to sell Luiz and he has been repeatedly linked with a return to the Premier League this summer, with newly promoted Leeds keen.

Luiz has had a torrid time at the Old Lady since he joined as he started only three Serie A games in his first season and they are clear he can go.

Leeds landing the midfielder would be seen as a coup and the Whites are in full swing with their efforts to bring in players.

However, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, the Old Lady still ‘await offers’ from the Premier League for the Brazilian midfield star.

Juventus are looking to sell the 27-year-old quickly, as they aim to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

Player Age Ao Tanaka 26 Ethan Ampadu 24 Ilia Gruev 25 Defensive midfielders for Leeds United

The Premier League has been dubbed the most likely destination for the ex-Aston Villa star, with his stock in England still high from his Villa Park spell.

Leeds have already made some important additions so far, as the likes of Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw, and Lukas Nmecha have been added.

Daniel Farke is keen on making more key additions to his squad, and Luiz, with his 175 Premier League appearances, could well fit the bill for Leeds.

With Juventus keen to do business, the onus is on the Whites to make a solid move for Luiz if they do indeed hold a genuine interest in signing him.

Leeds are also keen on another midfielder in the shape of Hoffenheim’s Anton Stach.