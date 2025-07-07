Richard Keys has expressed his shock at seeing Manchester United being linked with recently departed Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Manchester United, who have been operating under budgetary constraints in the ongoing summer transfer window, have been linked with a move for Everton’s former star.

After an impressive 2020/21 season, where Calvert-Lewin managed to score 16 goals in 33 Premier League matches, he never really managed to live up to his set standards because of multiple injuries.

After scoring just three goals in 26 matches for the Toffees last season, he left Everton following the expiry of his contract.

Calvert-Lewin is currently a free agent and looking for a new club to relaunch his career.

Manchester United, who are in the market for a striker, have been linked with a move for the player, though the rumours are something that shock Keys.

While the veteran broadcaster refuses to write Calvert-Lewin off at this point in time, he is not convinced about Manchester United’s move for him and believes it is a giant step down for the Red Devils.

Club Years Sheffield United 2014-2016 Stalybridge Celtic (loan) 2014-2015 Northampton Town (loan) 2015-2016 Everton 2016-2025 Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s career history

“I used to think there was a player in Calvert-Lewin”, Keys wrote on X.

“There still might be but Utd can’t seriously be thinking about signing him? What a comedown.”

Taking a dig at the club’s minority owner Jim Ratcliffe, whom Keys addressed as ‘Jim Reaper’, Keys added: The Jim Reaper has led the club into a cul-de-sac.”

And he added: “I’d be surprised if the new stadium ever gets built.

“It’s a shambles.”

Everton are trying to fill in the Calvert-Lewin sized hole in their attack and are set to land Thierno Barry from Spanish side Villarreal.

They will hope he can do what eluded Calvert-Lewin last term and stay fit.