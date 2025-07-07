Pete Norton/Getty Images

Sunderland face needing to overcome a financial gap if they are to be able to add to their attacking options by landing a target in Serie A.

Regis Le Bris’ side have shown they are not afraid to spend money this summer, with midfielder Noah Sadiki the latest addition, arriving from Union SG.

Enzo Le Fee and Habib Diarra have also added to the books at the Stadium of Light, but Sunderland also want real teeth going forward in the Premier League.

Forward Armand Lauriente is on the club’s radar and they have been looking at a deal for the Sassuolo man.

Le Bris knows what the 26-year-old can bring to the table as he was previously on the books at Lorient.

There is work to do if a deal is to happen though as, according to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, while Sunderland’s interest ‘is concrete’ there is ‘still a gap’ between the two clubs.

Sunderland have put in an offer for the forward, but it does not meet Sassuolo’s demands.

Player From Enzo Le Fee Roma Habib Diarra Strasbourg Noah Sadiki Union SG Sunderland’s summer signings

Losing the 26-year-old would be a blow for Sassuolo, given his contributions for the club last term.

He scored 18 times in 33 outings in Serie B as Sassuolo won promotion up to the top flight.

With just two years remaining on his contract with the Italian side however, Sassuolo may view this summer as the moment to make the maximum return from any sale.

The ball though would look to be in Sunderland’s court on coming back with another offer which starts to close the gap between themselves and Sassuolo.