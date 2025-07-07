Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Flamengo have justified pulling out of the deal to sign Mikey Johnston from West Brom on fitness reasons, following pressure from directors and influential people around the club.

The 26-year-old is a product of the Celtic academy system and featured 93 times for the Bhoys before leaving for Championship side West Brom.

Johnston initially joined the Baggies on loan during the winter of 2024 and later that summer, Carlos Corberan made his move permanent.

However, the Republic of Ireland star failed to make a desired impact during his first full season with the club, as he managed to net only three goals in 40 appearances.

West Brom this summer appointed Ryan Mason as their manager and under him they are looking to rejig the squad, with several players set to leave.

Johnston attracted interest from Brazilian side Flamengo in the ongoing window and the club agreed to a £5m deal with West Brom, who brought the winger from Celtic for £3m last summer.

The attacker was expected to fly to Brazil to complete the move, but Flamengo have pulled the plug.

Club Years Celtic 2017-2024 Vitoria (loan) 2022-2023 West Brom (loan) 2024 West Brom 2024- Mikey Johnston’s career history

News of the deal provoked unease from directors at the club, advisors and influential people, who questioned the president’s decision to sign him, according to Brazilian outlet Globo.

‘To justify the retreat’, Flamengo have now cited Johnston’s injury history.

However, the attacker’s last substantial blow came in March 2022.

Johnston is now set to travel to Austria to join up with Mason’s squad for a pre-season training camp.

It remains to be seen if a move elsewhere might be on the agenda for Johnston at some point this summer.