Tottenham Hotspur target and ex-Southampton star Kyle Walker-Peters is looking upon Besiktas’ offer to him positively.

The 28-year-old full-back is a free agent after the expiry of his contract with Southampton at the end of June.

However, Walker-Peters has no shortage of suitors, as a host of Premier League outfits are after the signature of the ex-Saints star.

He came through the academy setup of Tottenham and the north London outfit have been widely credited with wanting him back.

Besiktas however are pushing to get Walker-Peters now though, with a multi-million signing-on bonus offered.

The Turkish outfit are managed by former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and it is suggested that they are leading the race.

According to Turkish daily Takvim, Besiktas’s current offer consists of a deal which will see Walker-Peters earn €1.5m per annum with a contract that will expire in 2028.

It has been suggested that the Tottenham target is looking at the proposal positively, though he has yet to make up his mind.

Person Position Erling Moe Assistant Serdar Topraktepe Assistant Mike Marsh Assistant Richard Hartis Goalkeeping coach Tom Green Analyst Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s main coaching staff at Besiktas

Besiktas are hopeful that they will be able to see off the competition and sign Walker-Peters.

It is unknown whether Thomas Frank’s side have made any move for Walker-Peters, who has 148 Premier League appearances under his belt, yet.

Walker-Peters featured 33 times for Southampton last season but failed to help them keep up.

The 28-year-old is now looking for a new challenge and he will not be willing to rush his decision, as this could be his last chance for a big contract.

Frank’s side could benefit from Walker-Peter’s experience and they can offer him the prospect of playing in the Champions League next season.