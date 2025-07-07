Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Championship outfit Watford are accelerating with their transfers this summer, as they are set to sign Othmane Maamma from Montpellier.

The Hornets are showing that they are willing to do their best in the transfer market as they aim to go up next season.

After sacking Tom Cleverley, the club hierarchy are showing that they want to back the new boss Paulo Pezzolano.

Even though they have already made three permanent signings this summer, they are far from done with their business.

The Hornets have set their eyes firmly on the French market, as they have at least three targets in France.

However, they are set to sign one of them now, as Montpellier’s 19-year-old winger Maamma is on the verge of joining them, according to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni.

The Moroccan has come through Montpellier’s youth system, and has played most of his football for Montpellier Under-19s and Montpellier B.

Maamma has only 14 senior games for La Paillade and he suffered multiple injuries last season as well.

He is now set to end his stay in France, and will be a part of Gino Pozzo’s ambitious project at Vicarage Road.

Watford, on the other hand, are competing with Montpellier for Caen hitman Alexandre Mendy, as La Paillade are in talks with Caen for the 31-year-old.

The Hornets are also confident about wrapping up Pape Diallo from Metz this week, alongside Maamma.

All eyes will be on whether the business Watford do this summer will be enough to put them in the promotion hunt next season, with the campaign for the Hornets opening away at Charlton Athletic on 9th August.