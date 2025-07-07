Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

West Ham United linked midfielder Richard Rios has been specifically asked for by Roma’s new coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

Rios has continued to boost his stock with his performances for Brazilian side Palmeiras and his skills were further on display at the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Colombia international played in all five of Palmeiras’ games in the United States and provided assists in matches against Botafogo and Chelsea from his defensive midfield position.

Rios has been repeatedly linked with West Ham, who will be looking to back Graham Potter in the transfer market this summer, and it has even been suggested they have bid.

It is Roma though who are starting to push for Rios and, according to Italian journalist Filippo Biafora, it is on the ‘specific recommendation’ of Gasperini.

The experienced Italian tactician is a firm admirer of what the 25-year-old can bring to the table and wants him in Rome.

‘Initial contacts’ have already been kicked off in order for Roma to understand the feasibility of the deal.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Palmeiras currently value Rios at €30m.

West Ham have been watching their financial situation amid suggestions that they need to sell to buy this summer.

Mohammed Kudus could depart the London club, with Tottenham Hotspur trying to do a deal for his services.

If West Ham wait on agreeing a fee for Rios though, he could well not be an option anymore, with Roma now active in the chase.

Inspired under Claudio Ranieri last season, Roma made a late push up the Serie A standings and only just missed out on qualifying for the Champions League.

As such, the Giallorossi can offer Rios the chance to play in the Europa League, while for West Ham, European football is off the table.