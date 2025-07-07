Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Joeri Heerkens’ agent, Greg Gorre, has revealed that Wolves have concrete interest in the young goalkeeper, but he wants to make a move to Ajax.

The Czech Republic-born shot-stopper is rated very highly and he has represented the Czech Republic and the Netherlands at multiple youth levels.

He is currently a Dutch Under-19 international and has attracted attention from multiple clubs around Europe this summer.

Heerkens plays for Czech giants Sparta Prague, but he is yet to feature for the senior side; he has mostly played for Sparta Prague’s youth sides.

It has been suggested that Sparta Prague have given Gorre and his client permission to talk to Ajax regarding a transfer.

The Dutch giants are not the only interested club, as Heerkens’ representative has revealed that Serie A side Como and Premier League club Wolves hold ‘concrete interest’ in him.

“Wolves and Como also have concrete interest, but Joeri has his sights set on Ajax first”, the agent told Dutch daily De Telegraaf.

Goalkeeper Jose Sa Dan Bentley Sam Johnstone Tom King Wolves’ goalkeepers

Gorre added that Heerkens dreams of making a move to Ajax and insisted that an agreement could be reached as early as Friday.

“But seriously. Ajax would be a dream come true for Joeri, so we’re going to do everything we can to make that happen.

“The clubs haven’t negotiated yet, but I think that agreement is scheduled for Friday.”

Wolves look likely to be cut out of the chase to land the young goalkeeper, but are sure to still keep an eye on him if he does make the move to Ajax this summer.

With Ajax renowned for their ability to develop young players, there is every chance that Heerkens could well command a substantial fee in the future, with Premier League sides sure to be keen if he kicks on.