Nottingham Forest’s preferred Anthony Elanga replacement does not consider them to be his first option at the moment.

Forest have agreed a deal with Newcastle United to sell Elanga and the winger is jetting in for his Magpies medical later today.

The Tricky Trees will pocket around £55m from selling the Swede, while they are also offloading another winger in the shape of Ramon Sosa.

Replacing Elanga is a priority and Nottingham Forest want PSV Eindhoven wide-man Johan Bakayoko to do that.

He is highly rated and Bolo Zenden told us earlier this year he was someone to be watched out for by Arsenal in the Champions League.

Forest may have some work to do on convincing the player though Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri wrote on X: “True to say that Nottingham Forest has an interest. Indeed. But I believe it’s not Johan Bakayoko 1st option yet.”

Bakayoko has long been linked with a move to the Premier League and PSV are likely to sell if their asking price for him has been met.

Season Position 2024–25 7th (Premier League) 2023–24 17th (Premier League) 2022–23 16th (Premier League) 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 17th (Championship) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

The onus will then be on Nottingham Forest to convince the winger, who is sure to have other suitors this summer on the back of his performances for the Dutch giants.

He made 47 appearances for PSV over the course of last season and made 15 goal contributions as they won the Dutch league title.

Nottingham Forest have Conference League football on the agenda for next season and boss Nuno wants to have a squad with enough depth to compete.

There will also be an expectation that they will again fight towards the top end of the Premier League table and if Bakayoko, a Belgium international, does join they will want him to hit the ground running.

At just 22 years old, Bakayoko is likely to have substantial growth left in him.