Celtic are persisting in talks with the entourage of Napoli star Giuseppe Ambrosino, but there is ‘a gap’ between the two clubs.

Brendan Rodgers wants to bring in a striker with potential and the Bhoys did not replace Kyogo Furuhashi when they sold him to Rennes in the winter transfer window.

Adam Idah has struggled to live up to his expensive price tag so far and Rodgers will want more firepower soon.

Napoli talent Ambrosino is a player that Celtic have been looking to bring in and they are not stopping their efforts.

They are persisting in talks with the striker’s entourage, according to Italian journalist Orazio Accomando, but ‘there’s a gap’ between Celtic and Napoli’s respective valuations.

Other clubs are also keen with Cremonese having offered €3m for the 21-year-old, with a sell-on clause.

Cagliari are also interested and would like to sign the Napoli man on a loan deal.

Game Minutes Romania U21s 27 Slovakia U21s 32 Spain U21s 74 Germany U21s 33 Giuseppe Ambrosino at European Under-21 Championship

Ambrosino came through the youth ranks at Napoli and has been sent out on a number of loan spells by the club to learn his trade.

Last term he was at Frosinone for the season, which saw him play in Serie B, and he made nine goal contributions in 36 league outings.

Ambrosino was in action earlier this summer at the European Under-21 Championship, which England Under-21s won.

He struck for Italy Under-21s in their quarter-final defeat at the hands of Germany Under-21s.

The attacker will be keen to make sure he is again playing regularly next season as he looks to continue his development.