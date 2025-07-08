Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sunderland have a genuine interest in Georges Mikautadze and Lyon’s current financial situation could facilitate an agreement between the clubs.

The French giants got relegated to Ligue 2 very recently as they failed to balance their books according to the league’s rules.

Even though they have appealed to get that decision overturned, until the decision comes, an air of uncertainty looms over the club’s head.

The relegation leaves Lyon in real danger of losing some of their best players, who are generating strong interest from European clubs.

Georgia hitman Mikautadze, who joined them only last summer, is on Roma and Sunderland’s radar in the ongoing transfer window.

And according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Lyon’s current financial situation ‘could help facilitate an agreement’ between Sunderland and Les Gones for the attacker.

Serie A giants Roma also hold interest in the Lyon frontman and they could also make a move for him in the coming days and weeks.

Player Signed from Habib Diarra Strasbourg Enzo Le Fee Roma Noah Sadiki Union SG Reinildo Atletico Madrid Sunderland’s signings so far this summer

Sunderland are busy in the transfer market, but they are likely to know very well that they need a lethal goalscorer if they want to stay up in the Premier League.

The Black Cats could feel Mikautadze fits the profile they want, as he had an impressive first season at Lyon, scoring 17 times and providing eleven assists.

Regis Le Bris knows the French league very well, and he likes the Lyon man; it remains to be seen if Florent Ghisolfi makes a genuine move for him.

All eyes will be on the Black Cats to see if they will be hurrying their pursuit of the Georgian ahead of Roma, who could also try to take advantage of Lyon’s current situation.