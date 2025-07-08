George Wood/Getty Images

Juventus ‘have been approached’ by unnamed Premier League outfits for Leeds United target Douglas Luiz, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Yorkshire giants are back in the Premier League and they are focused on utilising the summer window to introduce quality and beef up areas to prepare themselves for the upcoming challenges.

Daniel Farke is looking to bring in experienced players who will be able to guide his team to Premier League safety.

Midfield is an area the Leeds boss wants the club to strengthen and Sean Longstaff is likely to arrive from Newcastle United.

Leeds have also been looking at former Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz as a candidate to come in.

Luiz’s move to Juventus in the summer did not work out as both parties wanted and now the Serie A giants are looking for buyers for the Brazilian to offload him.

The Bianconerri are desperate to cash in on him so that they can reinvest the cash in their targets and it has been suggested that they are awaiting offers from the Premier League.

After a difficult season in Italy, the 27-year-old central midfielder might welcome a return to familiar territory, with several Premier League clubs being linked with him.

Fact Born – 1998 First club – Vasco da Gama Brazil caps – 18 Height – 5 foot 9 inches Countries played in – Brazil, Spain, England, Italy Key Douglas Luiz facts

And it has been claimed that Juventus now have been approached by Premier League outfits for Leeds target Luiz.

The names of the clubs have not been revealed yet and it remains to be seen whether the Whites are among the clubs that have approached the Old Lady.

Leeds are working on several fronts at the same time, as they have been linked with a host of potential signings.

Italian side Como have been linked with Luiz, but there is no truth in the claim that Juventus are in talks with them.

It has been suggested that the Premier League is the most likely destination for the ex-Villa star and Leeds will have to beat stiff competition to land him.