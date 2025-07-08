Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Top West Brom talent Divine Onyemachi ‘has chosen’ Italian Serie A side Lecce amid interest from other European clubs in him.

The 17-year-old youngster came through the Baggies’ academy and has been impressing at youth level.

Even though the 17-year-old is naturally a left-winger, he is capable of playing anywhere across the frontline.

The teenager’s performances have not gone unnoticed, as a host of clubs have shown their interest in him.

Onyemachi plays for the West Brom Under-18s and it looks like the Baggies are set to lose their highly-rated winger.

The Championship club are now on the brink of losing the English starlet as ‘he has chosen’ his next destination; they had offered him new terms to stay at the Hawthorns.

According to Italian journalist Lorenzo Lepore, Onyemachi is set to make a move to Italian top flight club Lecce.

It has been suggested that he has agreed to start a new journey in Italy, as Lecce are expected to complete the signing in the next few weeks.

Onyedima, though, will not be part of Lecce’s senior team, as he will be joining Lecce Primavera, the Under-20 side of the Italian club.

The 17-year-old attacker has featured 46 times for the Baggies Under-18s and impressed with 22 goals and four assists in the process.

Big European clubs will be keeping their eyes on the Baggies prospect, who is set for a new adventure in Italy.

Onyemachi will be hoping he can break through into the senior Lecce side as soon as possible.