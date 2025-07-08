Leeds United Official

New Leeds United signing Gabriel Gudmundsson believes that he will be able to give the Whites stability and will also be a useful addition with his European experience.

The Whites, who have been flexing their muscles in the summer transfer market recently, managed to confirm their fourth signing in the form of the Swedish left-back on Tuesday.

Following the departure of Junior Firpo for Real Betis, Daniel Farke’s team had no other option but to replace him and they spent £10m to sign Gudmundsson from Lille.

Gudmundsson gathered Champions League experience last term, having featured in all but one of Lille’s games in the competition.

The Sweden international believes that the experience he has thus gathered will stand Leeds United in good stead going into the new season in the Premier League.

Asked how he will help the team, Gudmundsson told Leeds United’s official channel: “Stable and I have also gained some experience in European competition lately.

“Hope I can bring that to the team.”

Club Years Halmstads 2016-2019 Groningen 2019-2021 Lille 2021-2025 Leeds United 2025- Gabriel Gudmundsson’s career history

Gudmundsson’s first match in a Leeds United shirt could well be against the Whites’ fierce rivals Manchester United in a pre-season friendly in Sweden.

That is something which is exciting Gudmundsson and he admits he is looking forward to the meeting with the Red Devils, amid both clubs being hugely well supported in Sweden.

“There are many things that are connecting me to feel at home, so it is great.

“Yes [I am looking forward to it].”

Gudmundsson’s former club Groningen are set to pocket €600,000 from Lille’s sale of the player due to a sell-on clause they inserted during the player’s sale in 2021.

With Max Wober also having left Leeds, on loan, the club may even want to bring in another full-back before the window closes later this summer.