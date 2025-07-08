Nick Potts – Pool/Getty Images

Wolves target Wallace Yan, who plays for Flamengo, is currently in talks with the Brazilian side regarding a new contract with a higher salary and there is no agreement with the Molineux side.

Boss Vitor Pereira has seen the likes of Nelson Semedo, Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri leave the club this summer.

The Molineux outfit are expected to make impactful signings to help Pereira have a good upcoming season.

Wolves have signed Fer Lopez and Jorgen Strand Larsen’s loan has been made permanent so far.

They have been linked with more than one forward, as they secured a hefty €73m from Cunha’s departure.

Flamengo’s 20-year-old striker Yan has emerged as a top choice for them and they were tipped to make a €20m bid for the youngster.

However, Flamengo are doing what they can to keep him, as according to Brazilian journalist Julio Miguel Neto, the player ‘is even negotiating a contract renewal with a salary increase’.

Season Position 2024–25 16th 2023–24 14th 2022–23 13th 2021–22 10th 2020–21 13th Wolverhampton Wanderers’ last five league finishes

The 20-year-old’s camp insist there is no agreement or even finished negotiation with the Premier League side.

His current contract runs until the summer of 2027, and Wolves may want to make their offer before he signs a contract, or it will increase his price.

Even though Yan has played only 18 senior games for Flamengo, he has shown promise with six goals and three assists.

All eyes will be on Wolves to see how soon they will go in with an offer for the Brazilian forward, as it is suggested that an official offer for him may arrive at some point.

A member of the striker’s entourage said: “Nothing has reached me, and as far as I know, nothing official has reached the club either.”