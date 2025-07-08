Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Millwall forward Macaulay Langstaff has been drawing interest from a number of League One clubs, despite a less-than-impressive 2024/25 season, according to Bristol Live.

The 28-year-old found it tough to get going in the Championship last season and could manage only 89 minutes in MIllwall’s last 16 league games.

He could be moved out of The Den this summer, despite the player’s stressing his desire to stay put and fight for his place.

Manager Alex Neil has already spent a club-record fee to sign Josh Coburn permanently from Middlesbrough and has Mihailo Ivanovic in his ranks as well.

As such, the Lions could well look to move Langstaff on this summer.

He is drawing interest from a number of clubs from League One, while there is also interest from Darrell Clarke’s Bristol Rovers, who are now in League Two.

The side that were relegated from League One last season have a striker on top of their priority list as they look to quickly bounce back up to the third tier.

League National League North National League League Two Championship Leagues Macaulay Langstaff has played in

The 28-year-old is one player that they have shortlisted, but the competition from other clubs makes a possible move tough to complete.

In fact, the chances of the Pirates striking a deal with Millwall look highly unlikely at this stage.

Millwall only missed out on claiming a playoff spot in the Championship last season by two points and Neil will be determined to improve on that in the new campaign.

Scoring goals was an issue for Millwall as they could hit the back of the net just 47 times in their 46 league outings.

That was the lowest number of goals scored for any side in the top 17 in the Championship last term and severely damaged their playoff hopes.

Langstaff does not look like the solution for Millwall and that is likely to mean the 28-year-old moves on.

He joined Millwall from Notts County last summer, stepping up from League Two, where he was prolific the previous campaign with 28 goals scored, to the Championship.