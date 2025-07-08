Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are to again part ways with striker Alejo Veliz as they have agreed to send him out on another loan.

Veliz was highly rated when he joined Tottenham and much was expected of the young Argentine striker.

He has though failed to find a foothold in the first team and Spurs have decided that loan moves represent the best pathway for him now.

Veliz spent last season on loan in Spain at Espanyol, a stint that came on the back of a loan spell at Sevilla.

Now though the attacker is heading back to his native Argentina and to his former club Rosario Central, again on loan.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: “Alejo Veliz leaves Tottenham on loan again to join Argentine side Rosario Central, playing with Angel Di Maria.”

Another Argentine side, in the shape of Racing Club, tried to sign Veliz from Tottenham, but their efforts failed to find success.

Game Competition Godoy Cruz (H) Argentine league Lanus (A) Argentine league San Martin San Juan (H) Argentine league Rosario Central’s opening fixtures

Now Tottenham will be hoping to see Veliz not just play regularly back in his homeland, but also find his form and get amongst the goals.

The new Argentine season is due to start this coming weekend and Rosario Central will be entertaining Godoy Cruz.

It is unclear whether that game will come too soon for Veliz to be involved, but Rosario Central will want him playing as soon as possible.

Following the meeting with Godoy Cruz, then Rosario Central take on Lanus.

Tottenham will be keeping a very close eye on how Veliz does and it is unclear if they have a clause to end his loan early if needed.