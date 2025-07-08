George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United have done an ‘in-depth’ survey on Torino’s Vanja Milinkovic-Savic and they could consider paying his release clause to take him to Elland Road.

The Whites have accelerated their transfer business since the turn of this month, but they have been active since June.

Leeds have strengthened the defensive options as Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw have been brought in.

They have agreed on a fee with Lille to bring in left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson, but they have been linked with goalkeepers too.

Illan Meslier has shown that he is capable of making fatal mistakes and the errors he made in the Championship in the recent season would put them in great danger in the Premier League if he makes the same mistakes there as well.

Leeds have been expected by many to sell him.

And now Daniel Farke’s side have shown their interest in Torino’s number 1 Milinkovic-Savic as a potential option.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Leeds have done a very ‘in-depth’ survey of the Serbia international shot-stopper.

Club Manchester United Vojvodina Lechia Gdansk Torino SPAL Ascoli Standard Liege Who has Vanja Milinkovic Savic played for?

The 28-year-old has a €20m release clause at Torino that expires at the end of this month and Leeds ‘could consider’ paying that for him.

He was at Manchester United in the 2014-15 season, but did not feature for the Red Devils, and now he could be back in the Premier League.

Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with Manchester United this summer as well, but Leeds are the latest English club to show genuine interest in him.

Newly-crowned Serie A champions Napoli are also interested in him, but have not made any concrete moves for him.

All eyes will be on Leeds to see if they will be looking to pay Milinkovic-Savic’s release clause by the end of this month.