Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is considered to have the ‘ideal profile’ of the attacker needed at AC Milan to add to Massimiliano Allegri’s squad.

The 26-year-old centre forward is expected to leave Anfield this summer after failing to nail down a spot in the side or justify his high price tag.

Nunez has no shortage of admirers in the ongoing market, with Italian outfit Napoli especially keen on him.

The Uruguay international is open to a move to Napoli, but Antonio Conte’s side need to find an agreement with the Merseyside outfit.

Liverpool want a hefty fee to part ways with Nunez, but the Serie A giants are not willing to go beyond €40m to €45m to secure a permanent transfer.

Nunez is someone who is also on AC Milan’s transfer wish list also and they are keen to build a strong team this summer under the guidance of experienced Italian tactician Allegri.

According to Italian journalist Marco Guidi, Liverpool star Nunez is considered to have the ‘ideal profile’ of the striker Allegri is looking for at AC Milan.

Competition Finish Serie A 8th Coppa Italia Runners-up Champions League Knockout playoff round AC Milan’s performance last season

It is unclear though what Liverpool’s view now is following the tragic death of the much-loved attacker Diogo Jota.

Nunez will be looking to play regularly next season as it is a World Cup year and he is keen to get his career back on track.

However, he has three more years left on his contract with Liverpool and they are also in the market for a new striker.

It also remains to be seen whether AC Milan will be able to meet Liverpool’s demands and they not being in the European competitions next season could be a disadvantage for them.