Ligue 1 giants Marseille have made a second concrete move for Aston Villa and Leeds United linked Igor Paixao, who could leave Dutch giants Feyenoord this summer.

The Brazilian winger joined the Eredivisie outfit back in 2022, after he left Brazilian side Coritiba and played under Arne Slot, winning the league title.

Paixao has been an impressive presence at the Dutch giants, as he has played 129 games in all competitions for them.

The recent season was his most productive one, in which he scored 18 times and provided 19 assists in 47 matches.

The former Brazil Under-23 international’s performances have not gone unnoticed as he has attracted attention from a number of clubs, including from the Premier League.

Leeds have been strongly linked with Paixao and they are hunting attacking reinforcements, while Aston Villa, who have lost Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio after the end of their respective loans, are also keen.

They are now facing competition for the Brazilian, as according to French journalist Loic Tanzi, Ligue 1 giants Marseille have submitted a second bid for him after their €16m offer was rejected.

The Stade Vellodrome outfit are looking to add a new winger following Luis Henrique’s departure, and are looking to bring in Paixao for now €28m.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds side have strengthened the backline with multiple options, but injury-prone Lukas Nmecha has been their only attacking signing so far.

Lecce’s Nikola Krstovic is someone they have targeted, but progress on that front has now gone quiet.

Aston Villa and Leeds are likely to keep a close eye on what happens with Marseille’s pursuit of the Brazilian, but they may need to make a firm entry into the race soon if they do want to bring the attacker to England.

Marseille have yet to hear back about their €28m offer.

Feyenoord have been aware for some time of interest from France and England in Paixao.