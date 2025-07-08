Michael Owens/Getty Images

Marseille are making progress in talks with Juventus for Leeds United and Everton target Timothy Weah, who has given his approval to a move to the French giants.

Juventus are looking to offload the USA international this summer and a host of clubs are interested in him.

Nottingham Forest came very close to signing Weah after they agreed a deal with Juventus, but he was never interested in making a move, which made them pull the plug on the deal.

His rejection of the Tricky Trees has not discouraged Premier League teams though, as Everton and Leeds have shown interest in him.

But Premier League clubs are not the only clubs in for him as Ligue 1 giants Marseille are keen on the American attacker.

Fellow Ligue 1 giants Monaco are also interested, but they must offload a player first before they can make a move for Weah.

The 25-year-old versatile player has given his ‘approval’ to join Roberto De Zerbi’s side, who will be playing in the Champions League next season.

Club Years Paris Saint-Germain 2017-2019 Celtic (loan) 2019 Lille 2019-2023 Juventus 2023- Timothy Weah’s career history

And now, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, the Stade Velodrome outfit are in talks with Juventus regarding a potential move for Weah, and have made progress.

Weah’s versatility makes him a very attractive choice and his availability in the market has made him a hot topic.

Leeds have made several signings already, but the USA international’s ability to slot in anywhere could be a very useful option for Daniel Farke; Weah can also play as a striker and Leeds are still looking for final third additions.

Everton are closing in on Thierno Barry, but Weah is a very different type of profile to the Villarreal man.

Both Everton and Leeds are likely to keep an eye on the development of the Weah situation as Marseille are looking to reach an agreement with the Old Lady.