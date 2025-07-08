Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Watford are now facing competition for Pape Diallo from within the Championship, as Norwich City have sent an offer in for the Metz winger.

The Hornets and the Canaries sacked their respective coaches in the recent season, as neither of them could make it to the Championship playoffs.

New face Paulo Pezzolano is receiving solid backing from the Watford hierarchy, as they have spent on players already.

Liam Manning is Norwich City’s new boss, and the Canaries chiefs have just delivered Mathias Kvistgaarden today.

However, neither of them are willing to back down as Watford and Norwich City are showing genuine interest in the same player.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Norwich City have even already made an offer to the Ligue 1 club for Diallo as they bid to push past Watford.

He has been close to joining Watford for almost a week now, but now they face fresh competition from their division.

The Senegal winger played 28 Ligue 2 games in the recent campaign and contributed to eleven goals directly in the process.

Slavia Prague were also interested in the 21-year-old winger, but he is still at the French club, with plenty of interest in him.

It remains to be seen if Watford will push their case to convince Diallo to join them, or if Manning’s side will hijack the deal.

Watford have put €5m on the table for Diallo and it is unclear what level Norwich City’s proposal comes in at.

The player will also surely have a big say on where he ends up and will likely consider which of the two teams he feels are best placed to compete for promotion next season.