Nottingham Forest are in pole position for FC Porto attacker Pepe and ‘well ahead of Fulham and Burnley’ in the race for his signature.

The Tricky Trees narrowly missed out on the Champions League and the Europa League in the recent season as they finished seventh in the table.

They will be playing in the Conference League and Nuno is looking to add depth to his squad in this window.

Tricky Trees superstar Anthony Elanga is on the verge of joining Newcastle United in a £55m deal very soon, which will reduce the strength in depth of the City Ground squad.

Evangelos Marinakis is looking to deliver Nuno with enough firepower to make up for it and winger Johan Bakayoko is wanted, while there is interest in other attackers too.

Porto’s Brazilian winger Pepe is one of them and fellow Premier League clubs Burnley are Fulham are also keen.

And according to ESPN Brasil, the City Ground outfit are currently leading the race for the Porto wide attacker and are ‘well ahead of Fulham and Burnley’.

Club Years Foz do Iguacu 2015-2016 Gremio 2017-2021 FC Porto 2021- Pepe’s career history

Ramon Sosa is also on his way out of the club and Nottingham Forest will need quality squad depth, which makes Pepe an ideal candidate, as he has played in the Champions League and Europa League.

The 28-year-old has close to 200 appearances for the Portuguese giants to his name and he can play almost anywhere up front.

The Tricky Trees have a host of Brazilian players, such as Murillo, Carlos Miguel, Danilo, and new signing Igor Jesus, who could be key to convincing the Porto attacker to join them.

Pepe has also generated interest from Fenerbahce and teams in Brazil.

Nottingham Forest’s pre-season starts this weekend, and the club will look to accelerate their way to sign him under their new global head of football, Edu Gaspar.