Julian Finney/Getty Images

Argentine club Rosario Central are planning to get Alejo Veliz to them as quickly as possible after they agreed a deal with Tottenham Hotspur.

After days of speculation surrounding his future, Veliz’s future is finally set to be sorted with a return to his parent club all but confirmed.

Rosario Central have managed to get the nod from Tottenham to take him on a season-long loan deal, though there will be no clause to make the move permanent.

Veliz also managed to attract interest from another Argentine club, Racing de Alma, but he always had his heart on returning to former club Rosario Central.

According to Argentine journalist Uriel Lugt, Rosario Central’s ‘plan is for’ him to be with them by Thursday and they are ‘looking for flights for today or tomorrow’.

The Argentine side are closing in on their first match of the new league campaign and they want Veliz in quickly.

It remains to be seen when they finally manage to officially confirm the arrival of the player.

Game Competition Godoy Cruz (H) Argentine league Lanus (A) Argentine league San Martin San Juan (H) Argentine league Rosario Central’s opening fixtures

Veliz has failed to light up the English football scene having played just eight games for Tottenham in two years.

His last loan spell in Spain with Espanyol produced four goals in 29 matches.

Both Tottenham and Veliz will hope that the next loan spell is a turning point in his career.

The best time of his short career came at Rosario Central, where he had found the back of the net 19 times in 63 matches.

If Veliz can get back to his best in Argentina and show the promise that convinced Spurs to sign him, he could potentially get another crack at making it in north London.